'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

Allegations of misconduct and abuse of power have spurred this action.

On Friday, April 19 Ajare conveyed this request in a formal letter to the speaker's office.

The focal point of concern is the governor's employment of state resources, notably his motorcade, to assist former governor Yahaya Bello, who is entangled in legal issues.

Ajare contends that this action constitutes harbouring a fugitive and obstructing justice.

Confirmed reports indicate that the Governor whisked his predecessor away from his Abuja residence around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, as officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had surrounded the premises to apprehend him regarding an alleged ₦80.2 billion money laundering case in Abuja.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police instructed the withdrawal of all police units assigned to the ex-governor.

Letter for Ododo's impeachment

In a letter, Ajare urged the assembly to collaborate with the EFCC and ensure the availability of all individuals implicated for questioning and investigations.

As quoted by Punch, the lawyer said, “In the light of the above allegations and the inherent potential breaches of statutory duties imposed by the Constitution and other relevant laws of our country, these actions, if proven true, amount to gross misconduct and warrant immediate investigation and commencement of impeachment proceedings.

“I hereby call on the Kogi State House of Assembly under your leadership to initiate a thorough inquiry into these allegations by Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, to ascertain the truth and to hold Governor Usman Ododo accountable if the allegations are found to be true."

Kogi Speaker yet to receive letter

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mohammed Yabagi, stated that neither the Clerk nor the Speaker had received such a letter.

Yabagi further mentioned that the House had not found compelling grounds to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.