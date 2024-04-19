ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

Segun Adeyemi

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly said he has yet to receive the letter demanding the impeachment of Governor Usman Ododo.

Usman Ododo [Facebook]
Usman Ododo [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Allegations of misconduct and abuse of power have spurred this action.

On Friday, April 19 Ajare conveyed this request in a formal letter to the speaker's office.

The focal point of concern is the governor's employment of state resources, notably his motorcade, to assist former governor Yahaya Bello, who is entangled in legal issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajare contends that this action constitutes harbouring a fugitive and obstructing justice.

Confirmed reports indicate that the Governor whisked his predecessor away from his Abuja residence around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, as officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had surrounded the premises to apprehend him regarding an alleged ₦80.2 billion money laundering case in Abuja.

After the former Governor's departure, the EFCC issued a public notice declaring him wanted, and the Nigeria Immigration Service placed him under surveillance.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police instructed the withdrawal of all police units assigned to the ex-governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter, Ajare urged the assembly to collaborate with the EFCC and ensure the availability of all individuals implicated for questioning and investigations.

As quoted by Punch, the lawyer said, “In the light of the above allegations and the inherent potential breaches of statutory duties imposed by the Constitution and other relevant laws of our country, these actions, if proven true, amount to gross misconduct and warrant immediate investigation and commencement of impeachment proceedings.

“I hereby call on the Kogi State House of Assembly under your leadership to initiate a thorough inquiry into these allegations by Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, to ascertain the truth and to hold Governor Usman Ododo accountable if the allegations are found to be true."

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mohammed Yabagi, stated that neither the Clerk nor the Speaker had received such a letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yabagi further mentioned that the House had not found compelling grounds to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.

He also asserted that no proof indicated that the governor obstructed security agencies from apprehending Yahaya Bello.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

Elon Musk threatens to suspend Twitter accounts involved in engagement farming

Elon Musk threatens to suspend Twitter accounts involved in engagement farming

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Both bodies belong to a category of asteroids called potentially hazardous asteroids (image used for illustrative purpose) [Peter Carril/ESA]

2 dangerous asteroids will pass Earth on Monday, but there's no cause for alarm

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case