Yahaya Bello increases NYSC allowances in Kogi by 100%

Ima Elijah

Governor Bello offers generous support to corps members.

The momentous announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 NYSC program at the State’s Orientation Camp located in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area.

Governor Bello's gesture goes beyond just the allowance increment; he has also pledged a generous donation of ₦37.7 million as logistical support to facilitate the seamless transition of these dedicated Youth Corps members to their respective places of primary assignment.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bello urged private sector employers to join hands in prioritising the welfare of NYSC members, acknowledging their crucial role in nation-building.

He emphasised the importance of diligence, hard work, commitment, and unity, underlining that these qualities would not only serve them well during their service years but also equip them to confront future challenges beyond the NYSC service period.

Additionally, Governor Bello extended his commendation to the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Pastor Adebimpe Williams, for her relentless efforts in improving the camp's infrastructure. He assured that other developmental requests from the NYSC administration would be given the utmost attention and consideration.

This heartwarming development has come at a time when 1,888 Corps members, comprising 977 males and 911 females, have been deployed to Kogi State as part of the latest batch of the NYSC program.

Ima Elijah

