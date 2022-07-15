Why Kwankwaso picked Bishop Idahosa as running mate

Kwankwaso explained that he settled for Idahosa because the clergyman is a true role model to Nigerian youths.

He described Idahosa as a man of impeccable integrity with outstanding records.

In a statement by his media aide, Muyiwa Fatosa, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Kwankwaso said the selection of Idahosa followed careful considerations and meticulous screening of more than 20 prospective candidates.

He disclosed that all 20 prospective candidates were eminently qualified to be his running mate.

The statement reads: “Idahosa was selected because of his outstanding record, his impeccable integrity, his broad understanding of the Nigerian State and its contemporary challenges, his undiluted commitment to improving the conditions of Nigerians, and his sincere believe that a New and Better Nigeria is possible if we work together with sincerity, tolerance, competence, and faith.

“A self-made achiever and a credible Nigerian, Bishop Idahosa is also selected because he represents the definition of a true role-model for the Nigerian Youth.”

Kwankwaso expresses happiness that “this patriotic Nigerian man-of-God will work with him in the journey to save the country from the current drift and create a new Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, unity, security and development are assured.”

The statement said Bishop Idahosa will be publicly and officially unveiled to Nigerians on Monday July 18 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The 57 year-old archbishop-designate is a trained Automobile Engineer from the Kaduna Polytechnic.