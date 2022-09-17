RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Obi answered questions on some of the challenges facing Nigeria in the much anticipated interview on CNN.

How it happened: The former Anambra State Governor sat with the anchor of Zain Exchange, Zain Asher, to discuss his programs for Nigerians in the much talked about interview on the American media corporation Cables News Network(CNN) on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Nigeria's problems can be solved: Obi, who provided quick responses to issues around economy, security and other challenges, noted that the problems facing Nigeria are ones that can't be solved overnight.

However, the Labour Party candidate expressed hopes that Nigeria's problems are not insurmountable while harping on the need to elect a leader who is competent and committed to provide solutions.

During the course of the 8-minute long interview, the anchor who had earlier described Obi as the most popular candidate among the young people asked, ”Nigerians are used to being disappointed by their leaders, can all the problems of Nigeria which are corruption, oil theft, insecurity, physical.. be solved by one person?"

Obi provides solution: Reacting to the question, Obi said, “If we have a leader that is competent, have the capacity, and commitment to deal with it, no one will solve it overnight. But there will be a clear, visible, measurable attempts to dealing with it. And they are things that are solvable. There are things they can be dealt decisively.”

Speaking about security, Obi vowed that his government will focus on restoring stability to the war-ravaged North because the insecurity in the region is impacting negatively on the economy.

Obi's words: “One, is that you have to deal decisively with the issue of security because it is impacting negatively on the economy.

“You have to get the farmers to get back to the farms and you have to ensure that the vast lands of the North are invested and cultivated on; you have to start pulling people out of poverty as quickly as possible.

“You have to reduce aggressively the cost of governance and deal with the issue of corruption.”

