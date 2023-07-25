ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto House of Assembly approves 10 additional aides for Gov. Aliyu

The governor stated that the additional SAs was in accordance with the Section 196 and other relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.

Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu [Premium Times]
Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu [Premium Times]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly at it plenary sitting on July 11, confirmed the governor’s request to appoint 17 SAs. NAN also reports that with the additional 10 confirmed SAs, the number has increased to 27.

This development followed the consideration of Aliyu’s request by the lawmakers in a letter dated July 20, presented at plenary. In that letter, the governor stated that the request was in accordance with the Section 196 and other relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.

The lawmakers thereafter adopted the request when the Speaker, Alhaji Tukur Bala, put the matter to voice vote.

