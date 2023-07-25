Sokoto House of Assembly approves 10 additional aides for Gov. Aliyu

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 approved 10 additional Special Advisers (SAs) for Gov. Ahmed Aliyu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly at it plenary sitting on July 11, confirmed the governor’s request to appoint 17 SAs. NAN also reports that with the additional 10 confirmed SAs, the number has increased to 27.

This development followed the consideration of Aliyu’s request by the lawmakers in a letter dated July 20, presented at plenary. In that letter, the governor stated that the request was in accordance with the Section 196 and other relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT