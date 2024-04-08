Atiku’s ally wants Tinubu to succeed but slams him for running ‘Lagos agenda’

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Sowunmi said he understands Tinubu is trying to turn around the country, but noted that Nigerians are not happy with the president.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain said he wants the Tinubu administration to succeed, saying the objective of the opposition party is to ensure the country gets better.

He said, “We can see how hard he’s trying to battle it; I could’ve easily criticised him, but others are not interested in criticising him since all PDP governors pledge loyalty.

“Let’s say, for now, I get what he’s doing. I see where he’s going with the effort. I do not wish my opponent to succeed; I want them to succeed.

“As a politician, I see the good in my rivals’ actions. If I see good, I say it. If I see bad, I say it. Our objective is to see that our country can be better.”

However, Sowunmi lambasted the president for not providing an immediate solution to the lingering hardship in the country.

While accusing Tinubu of running a Lagos agenda, the PDP chieftain said Tinubu continued to ask Nigerians to endure the economic hardship in the country while his family enjoyed it.

I want to tell Bola Ahmed Tinubu, please don’t deceive yourself. Nigerians are not happy with you because you cannot tell me that your idea of running the country is making life so hard for the people that it will take you a whole year.

You’ve not made salary adjustments for the civil servants so that it can reform society; you’ve not done anything sensible and creative to make the Nigerian citizens know that you mean well to them.

All you’re telling them is to endure, whereas you and your family are enjoying yourselves; you’re running your Lagos agenda and pretending that it’s a Nigerian agenda.

Sowunmi, however, said it’s too early to criticise the president, saying he would do so when it’s time.