The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

Ima Elijah

Buhari stated that the opposition parties had already told their foreign backers that they would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari in New York.
President Muhammadu Buhari in New York.

Recommended articles

The President made this statement on Thursday, April27, 2023, when he received the Progressive Governors Forum, led by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at his residence in the State House.

According to Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari stated that the opposition parties had already told their foreign backers that they would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“They were already telling their foreign backers they would defeat the APC. Our party blended confidence with caution; we worked hard and won. Their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They find it hard to convince those who supported them from the outside why they cannot beat us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. It has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?

“An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is that the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?”

President Buhari challenged the Progressive Governors to stick together and openly address issues among themselves, emphasising that the best way to survive politically in Nigeria was to solve problems courageously and openly.

During the meeting, the President also spoke about his retirement proposal, stating that he intended to be home in Daura for six months before eventually moving to Kaduna.

He commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for the infrastructure he provided that would make life easier for the people of the state and for him in his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election was held on 25 February 2023[a] to elect the president and vice president of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu of APC won the disputed election with 36.61% of the vote, 8,794,726 total votes. Runners-up were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, Labour Party, who both immediately contested the result.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

Buhari explains why Obi, Atiku lost 2023 presidential election

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

FG suspends removal of fuel subsidy, searches for alternatives

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Tinubu wants Senate presidency to go to south as APC senators-elect back Kalu

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Calls for Speaker of 10th Assembly to be zoned to Christian lawmaker from South-South

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Nigerian students stranded in Sudan finally on the move

Adeyemi, others pray court to order cancellation of APC governorship primary in Kogi

Adeyemi, others pray court to order cancellation of APC governorship primary in Kogi

Nigerian army’s fighting power significantly increased in my tenure, Buhari brags

Nigerian army’s fighting power significantly increased in my tenure, Buhari brags

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Pulse Sports

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch