RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You're part of the old system - Sowore tackles Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sowore said Obi is not the change Nigerians are clamouring for because he has always worked for the establishment.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore. [The Punch]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore. [The Punch]

Read Also

Obi not the real deal: Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, said the former Anambra State Governor was part of the old system of politicians that had crippled the nation’s fortunes.

The AAC presidential candidate said this during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Although Sowore likened Obi's emergence to that of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1999, he argued that he doesn't feel threatened by the growing popularity of the Labour Party candidate.

Sowore's word:Peter Obi is part of the old system that I’ve always fought against. I understand where he is coming from. This is 1999 repeating itself – Nigerians want change, some young people are genuinely interested in change to a different direction, and then they are presented with somebody who worked for the establishment; somebody who has been in the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, came back to the PDP, and now in the Labour Party. We can be emotional about it but that’s the truth.

I don’t see Peter Obi as a threat. He’s not new to the rotten system. Somebody who was Anambra governor for eight years . He didn’t build any schools, he didn’t build any industry, he didn’t build a power station. He’s not my kind of progressive.

Ready for the job: Sowore expressed belief that his 32-years experience in the struggle for democracy has prepared him for the nation's presidency in 2023.

He said, “I was the only candidate who participated in 2019 that did not stop campaigning or advocating. I engaged, immediately after that election, in a number of revolutionary activities that took me to jail, and I have been doing this for about 32 years now.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governorship candidate dies in Ogun one week after picking ticket

Governorship candidate dies in Ogun one week after picking ticket

Court dismisses suit against PDP senatorial candidate in Kogi

Court dismisses suit against PDP senatorial candidate in Kogi

You're part of the old system - Sowore tackles Peter Obi

You're part of the old system - Sowore tackles Peter Obi

Lagos exits 5th COVID-19 wave – Commissioner

Lagos exits 5th COVID-19 wave – Commissioner

Energy transition: Osinbajo proposes debt-for-climate swap deal

Energy transition: Osinbajo proposes debt-for-climate swap deal

Why Nigerian travellers were not allowed to enter Dubai - FG

Why Nigerian travellers were not allowed to enter Dubai - FG

2023: I like what Peter Obi is doing - Umahi

2023: I like what Peter Obi is doing - Umahi

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC

You're a visionary leader - Sanwo-Olu praises Shettima at 56

You're a visionary leader - Sanwo-Olu praises Shettima at 56

Trending

Witches and Wizards back Tinubu

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Why I met with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi in London - Wike

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

Presidency: I will help PDP lose 2023 election - Wike