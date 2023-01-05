ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Ima Elijah

“He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled..."

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has said a trending picture which depicts him in a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, is ‘fake’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Reacting to a trending photo of an alleged meeting with Wike, Ayu stated that there was no meeting between him and the governor in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, or anywhere else in Nigeria this week.

What Ayu said: “Dr. Ayu states clearly that he never travelled to Port Harcourt and he has not set eyes on Governor Wike lately.

“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.

“He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled.

“The National Chairman is, rather, enjoying the New Year break with his family.

“The general public, and especially the PDP family, is advised to ignore the story,” Ayu said, through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam.

PDP crisis: Wike and his associates (G5 governors) have been campaigning for the resignation of Ayu on the basis that it violates the party’s constitution for the national chairman to hail from the same geopolitical zone as the presidential candidate.

The issue in PDP: Ayu is from Benue in the north-central, while Atiku Abubakar, the PDP standard bearer, hails from Adamawa in Nigeria’s north-east.

What you should know: The G5 governors have made it clear that they will not work for Atiku in the 2023 general election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Highest spender will win 2023 presidential election - Afe Babalola

Highest spender will win 2023 presidential election - Afe Babalola

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

Why Chris Ngige won’t campaign for Tinubu or Peter Obi

Why Chris Ngige won’t campaign for Tinubu or Peter Obi

Buhari to leave behind debt of ₦77 Trillion for next president – DMO

Buhari to leave behind debt of ₦77 Trillion for next president – DMO

Go after killers of Ogun couple, Gov. Abiodun directs police

Go after killers of Ogun couple, Gov. Abiodun directs police

Obi pays medical bill of abandoned patient

Obi pays medical bill of abandoned patient

My prayer is to see my successor perform better than me – Gov. Ugwuanyi

My prayer is to see my successor perform better than me – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Why North will vote massively for Tinubu – APC campaign DG

Why North will vote massively for Tinubu – APC campaign DG

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting