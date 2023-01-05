PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has said a trending picture which depicts him in a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt, is ‘fake’.
Reacting to a trending photo of an alleged meeting with Wike, Ayu stated that there was no meeting between him and the governor in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, or anywhere else in Nigeria this week.
What Ayu said: “Dr. Ayu states clearly that he never travelled to Port Harcourt and he has not set eyes on Governor Wike lately.
“The photograph trending on the social media is an old one. The story accompanying it is, therefore, false and mischievous.
“He also adds, for the purpose of factual accuracy, that he is in no way embattled.
“The National Chairman is, rather, enjoying the New Year break with his family.
“The general public, and especially the PDP family, is advised to ignore the story,” Ayu said, through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam.
PDP crisis: Wike and his associates (G5 governors) have been campaigning for the resignation of Ayu on the basis that it violates the party’s constitution for the national chairman to hail from the same geopolitical zone as the presidential candidate.
The issue in PDP: Ayu is from Benue in the north-central, while Atiku Abubakar, the PDP standard bearer, hails from Adamawa in Nigeria’s north-east.
What you should know: The G5 governors have made it clear that they will not work for Atiku in the 2023 general election.
