PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

Bayo Wahab

Atiku's media aide confirms that the former VP is currently in Europe.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had recently held a meeting with Wike to woo him to his side ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Two PDP governors, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State were reported to have attended the meeting with Wike.

The meeting caused anxiety in the PDP as Wike’s romance with political figures in the ruling party intensifies the crisis in the opposition party.

Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku since he lost the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to the former Vice President in May.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]
His problem with the party was compounded when Atiku rejected him and picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the upcoming election.

Since then, Wike has been hobnobbing with leaders of the ruling party to spite the PDP. The meeting with Tinubu on Monday was the latest move by the Rivers governor to hurt the PDP leadership.

However, in a bid to win him back to the PDP and get his full support for the party for the 2023 elections, Atiku is ready to meet with the governor today in London.

According to Daily Trust, one of the sources close to both Atiku and Wike said the meeting will determine whether the two leaders of the party will work together or not for the coming elections.

But Atiku’s media aide, Mr Paul Ibe, told the newspaper that his principal is in Europe on a “business meeting”.

“His Excellency travelled to Europe on Monday after participating in the opening ceremony and plenary of the NBA Annual General Conference for a business meeting,” Ibe said.

He also said he could not confirm if Atiku would be having any political meeting with anyone during his visit to Europe.

