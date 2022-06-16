RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Arise TV reports that the party has settled for Okowa.

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]
Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will in the next few hours, announce the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Contrary to the reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike would emerge as Atiku’s running mate, Arise TV reports that the party has settled for Okowa.

More details shortly...

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

