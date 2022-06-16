BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will in the next few hours, announce the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Arise TV reports that the party has settled for Okowa.
Contrary to the reports that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike would emerge as Atiku’s running mate, Arise TV reports that the party has settled for Okowa.
