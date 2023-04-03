The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ovie Omo-Agege: Delta APC expels Deputy Senate President from party

Ima Elijah

APC in Delta State has expelled Omo-Agege for alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offenses. APC national leadership denies expulsion of deputy senate president

Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege
Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has announced the expulsion of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, from the party.

Omo-Agege was expelled for alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offenses. The expulsion letter, dated March 31st, was signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac.

In a statement released on the matter, the APC Delta State chapter stated that the decision to expel Omo-Agege was taken after due deliberation by the State Executive Committee.

“The State Executive Committee of All Progressive Congress Delta State, in a meeting held on the 31st March 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun Ward and Ughelli North Local Government.

"In accordance [with the] provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended), we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party,” the letter reads.

Reacting to expulsion of Omo-Agege by the Delta state chapter, APC national leadership has denied reports that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has been expelled from the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, stated that the party does not recognise the factional executive that announced the expulsion. Morka made this clarification while speaking to Vanguard.

What you should know: It will be recalled that Omo-Agege was the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the recently concluded election in Delta State.

However, he was defeated by Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

