Ovie Omo-Agege: Delta APC expels Deputy Senate President from party

Omo-Agege was expelled for alleged anti-party activities and other unnamed offenses. The expulsion letter, dated March 31st, was signed by the Chairman, Ulebor Isaac.

In a statement released on the matter, the APC Delta State chapter stated that the decision to expel Omo-Agege was taken after due deliberation by the State Executive Committee.

The party unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Omo-Agege with immediate effect

“The State Executive Committee of All Progressive Congress Delta State, in a meeting held on the 31st March 2023 at the State Secretariat, Asaba, after due deliberation of the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun Ward and Ughelli North Local Government.

"In accordance [with the] provision of Article 21.2 (1)(II)(VII) 21.3 and 21.5(g) of the constitution 2022 (as amended), we unanimously resolved and adopted the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo Agege as a member of the party,” the letter reads.

Update: APC denies expelling Senator Omo-Agege

Reacting to expulsion of Omo-Agege by the Delta state chapter, APC national leadership has denied reports that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has been expelled from the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, stated that the party does not recognise the factional executive that announced the expulsion. Morka made this clarification while speaking to Vanguard.

What you should know: It will be recalled that Omo-Agege was the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the recently concluded election in Delta State.