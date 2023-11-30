Ondo State government dispels signature forgery allegations against Akeredolu

The state's Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, addressed journalists, stating that the governor is actively attending to official documents and files.

This development comes as two documents with different signatures, both purportedly belonging to Governor Akeredolu, surfaced online, raising concerns about potential forgery.

The press conference, which took place after a three-month hiatus of the Executive Council meetings, was presided over by Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Governor Akeredolu's son, Babajide, who serves as the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), was present at the meeting, along with other key officials, including Special Adviser on Security Matters, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, and Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye.

Commissioner Ademola-Olateju clarified that Governor Akeredolu approved two files she had submitted, stating that there is no evidence of forgery in the governor's signature.

She stated, "Nobody is forging the Governor's signature to take out money. The Governor is not bigger than the Executive Council."

She further stressed that the council members are dedicated to working for the progress of Ondo State.

The Information Commissioner addressed the resolution reached at a recent meeting in Abuja with President Tinubu, outlining key decisions for other Executive Council members who were not present.

Among the decisions was the approval of a ₦35,000 wage award for civil servants in the state. Additionally, discussions included the allocation of palliatives to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, with a thorough examination of how the palliative fund was spent.

Responding to the allegations of signature forgery, Ademola-Olateju asserted that only forensic experts could determine the authenticity of the signatures.