David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

Segun Adeyemi

He underscored his dedication to supporting the party in any role required and conveyed appreciation to those who supported his nomination.

David Ombugadu was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship election. [David Ombugadu/Facebook]
The calls, originating from various quarters within the party, praised Ombugadu's track record of service and leadership qualities.

In the press release obtained by Pulse on Saturday, April 13, Ombugadu acknowledged the overwhelming support and highlighted his past achievements, particularly during his tenure as a representative for the Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2019 and his bid for the gubernatorial ticket of Nasarawa state in 2019 and 2023.

However, despite the demand from party members, Ombugadu announced his decision not to vie for the position of National Chairman of the PDP.

The PDP chieftain said, "I'd like to inform the general public that though my hat is not in the ring, I have heard your voices loud and clear, but I have not succumbed yet to the calls to run for the position of National Chairman of our party."

He emphasised his commitment to serving the party in whatever capacity is needed in the future and expressed gratitude to those who endorsed his candidacy.

Ombugadu reassured supporters of his loyalty to the PDP and its leadership, urging them to remain optimistic about the party's future despite current challenges.

He extended gratitude to party leaders and members across all levels for their unwavering support and emphasised his readiness to serve, underscoring his dedication to the PDP's principles and objectives.

Segun Adeyemi

