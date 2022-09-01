Okowa attacks Peter Obi for campaigning in churches

Okowa said Obi is trying to ‘make it look as if he is driving the Christians into politics’.

In Okowa's words: “Now you begin to look at what is going on; the Peter Obi factor is as if he is trying to go through the church and make it look as if he is driving the Christians into politics. I do not believe that the church should actively go into politics because that is not their calling.

“But people are just hanging to anything they can reach out to even to the detriment of their fate. I don’t believe that’s the right part to go,” he said while speaking to newsmen recently.

Obi's visits to churches: A huge congregation cheered Obi upon his visit to the popular worship centre, situated at the Redemption Camp in August.

Also, in July, the former Anambra State governor was at the 100,000-capacity building of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

The congregants gave thunderous applause and cheers, as some also chanted the presidential candidate’s name.

Despite Pastor Becky Enenche’s attempt to calm the crowd, the congregants kept clapping and screaming, as Peter Obi shook hands with the senior pastor of the church.

He was also recently seen at an event organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).