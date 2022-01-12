RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for presidency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Youth Wing of the Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has endorsed the 2023 presidential ambition of Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi.

Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for 2023 presidency. [channelstv]
Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for 2023 presidency. [channelstv]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umahi had on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari of his intentions to join the presidential race.

Recommended articles

Mr Damian OKafor, National Youth Leader Of Ohaneze told newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki that Igbo Youths were happy with all their sons and daughters that have declared their presidential intentions come 2023.

“We believe it is the turn of Ndigbo to take the shot at the position on equity, fairness and justice, we should encourage eminently qualified persons.

“Encourage our Igbo sons and daughters across the party lines to make public their intentions for such position no matter their political party.

“We are waiting for our people to come out for such position. We celebrated Sen. Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“We celebrate Gov. David Umahi and Sen. Orju Uzor Kalu, who have also made their intentions known and we are happy on their moves.

“We are happy and we encourage all of them, irrespective of the political parties because Ohaneze is apolitical,” he stated.

The Youth Leader also called on other parts of the country to support Igbo candidates for presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Ohaneze does not belong to any political party, we stand for good governance in the efforts to move Nigeria forward,” Okafor added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Zulum advises Senator Ndume against criticising repentant terrorists

Gov Zulum advises Senator Ndume against criticising repentant terrorists

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Makinde over Alao-Akala's death

APC denies shifting National Convention to June

APC denies shifting National Convention to June

Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for presidency

Ohaneze declares support for Umahi, Orji Kalu for presidency

2023: Tinubu has divine calling to be Nigeria’s president- Campaign group

2023: Tinubu has divine calling to be Nigeria’s president- Campaign group

Gov Makinde suddenly ends prayer service over Alao-Akala’s death

Gov Makinde suddenly ends prayer service over Alao-Akala’s death

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Buhari salutes Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at 63

Osinbajo better prepared for Nigeria’s future - Campaign group

Osinbajo better prepared for Nigeria’s future - Campaign group

PDP Governors need to work hard to produce presidential candidate - Wike tells Makinde

PDP Governors need to work hard to produce presidential candidate - Wike tells Makinde

Trending

2023: Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River governorship race

Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Godswill Edward. [thisnigeria]

Gov Ayade has a problem with Democracy as a concept

President Muhammadu Buhari with Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade [Presidency]

Tinubu informs Buhari of his 2023 Presidential ambition

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

Fani-Kayode believes Yahaya Bello would defeat Atiku if they contest presidential election

Femi Fani-Kayode (Guardian)