Ogun PDP: Stop misinterpreting Appeal Court’s judgment - Showunmi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Monday Mawah, Counsel to Ogun PDP factional governorship candidate, Otunba Segun Showunmi has advised contenders to stop misinterpreting the Appeal Court’s ruling in his client’s favour.

Segun Showunmi. [Vanguard]
“Our attention has been drawn to desperate attempts by some persons to rewrite the clear pronouncement of the Court of Appeal that allowed the appeal of Segun Showunmi in his case against the Peoples Democratic Party and others, and set aside the judgment of the lower court.

“The issue brought by Showunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

“The Court of Appeal in a considered judgment held that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction, ruling that the matter brought before it was not a pre-election matter.

“The Court went further to hold that the lower court was also wrong to have declined jurisdiction on the grounds of non-joinder of the Ogun PDP Exco,” he said.

He said that the Court of Appeal allowed the appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we want to put it on record that our client, Segun Showunmi, won his case at the Court of Appeal.

“Mischief makers should desist from misrepresenting the judgment,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Court of Appeal in a judgment delivered by Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa, on Monday, found Showunmi’s appeal meritorious, with regard to two of the issues he raised in the suit against PDP and two others.

Showunmi had vowed to fight the ongoing legal battle for the opposition party’s ticket to the end.

He had said that with the first victory at the Court of Appeal on Monday, he would emerge victorious as the authentic candidate of the PDP in Ogun in the next few weeks.

