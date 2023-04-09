Obi sends special greetings to Muslims in Easter message

Obi's message was contained in a statement on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in which he also wished Nigerian Christians a happy Easter celebration.

The former Anambra State governor, who noted that the Muslim faithful are in the middle of their 30 days of special prayers and fasting that will culminate in Eid El Fitr, said he is praying with them for a greater and peaceful Nigeria.

He appealed to Christians and Muslims, particularly the youth to channel their collective trust in the mercies of God Almighty to ward off any spirit of despair in the face of a myriad of challenges facing the country.

Obi's words: “To our Muslim brothers and sisters who are well into the Ramadan fasting period, which will culminate in the Eid El Fitr, my special greetings and prayers are with you as we look forward to a joyous celebration.

“Given that we are all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty, I urge all Nigerians particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations we are facing as a country.

“We continue to thank God for all His blessings on Nigeria and pray for a better and New Nigeria where equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership, and prosperity shall reign."

Obi added that Christians should not have any course to feel hopeless at anything because Jesus the messiah has died for them and risen from death to fight for them.

“Every religion believes that God our creator is of justice, so why should we as his children not expect it from him?

“The main significance of Easter that the Christendom celebrate this time is that it marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death by crucifixion.

“The three most significant events in it are the trial of Jesus, the death of Jesus, and finally the resurrection.

“What is the strength here for us, it gives all who believe in Christ the courage and hope that the Lord they serve, worship, and adore is alive and not dead. And that Good Friday must come before Easter Sunday. Meaning that the road to Alleluia is not smooth but it must come.

“Easter is therefore a celebration and festival of hope knowing that our messiah is alive and not dead. Easter gives us hope of eternal life which is what every believer is working for.

“If therefore we know that Easter gives us hope that our saviour is alive after dying for our sake, why should we despair.?

