100m poor Nigerians will have access to free medical services - Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi has said that health will be one of his major priorities if elected Nigerian president in 2023.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Free medicals for the poor: The former Anambra State Governor made the pledge while declaring that he will prioritise healthcare by making sure that at least 100 million Nigerians have access to free medical services if he's successful in his 2023 presidential bid.

Obi who disclosed this at the 2022 Success Conference held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, added that the free medical services will be a product of planned Integrated Health Insurance Scheme to cater for deficient Nigerians., The Punch reports.

Obi preaches inclusiveness: The Labour Party candidate emphasised that the youth won't be the only beneficiaries of his government but also older Nigerians, because he's determined to run an all-inclusive government.

Obi's word: “My leadership will pay serious attention to the health system by ensuring that at least 100 million poor Nigerians have access to free medical services through an integrated health insurance scheme.

“If elected the next president of Nigeria, youths would be the main proponents of my main agenda to transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. The two main components of this agenda are human capital development and finance.

“The overall task of our leadership in 2023 is to streamline governance and ensure that it is responsive, transformative, and effective.

“We will demonstrate that good governance is all about providing the needed services to the people."

Obi's economic plan: On how to sustain the economy amid dwindling resources, Obi revealed his intention to set up a professionally managed SME Equity Fund within the first year of office.

He said the fund will be used to promote the development of at least one value-added industry that will utilize the local raw material supply, be it agricultural or mineral, in every local government in the country.

Obi's word: “Under my Leadership, the Federal Government will prioritise the ability of our educational system to produce the necessary skilled labour force that coincides with the 21st-century labour market demand, alongside providing entrepreneurial education at all levels.”

