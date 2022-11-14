RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party still intact in Lagos – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party in Lagos State says there is no faction in the party and Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour remains the state governorship candidate.

Labour Party (LP) members and supporters at the party's campaign flag-off in Delta State on January 21, 2015.
Labour Party (LP) members and supporters at the party's campaign flag-off in Delta State on January 21, 2015.

The Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Tony Masha, who made this known at a news conference in Lagos, also said that Mr Kayode Salako is not the state chairman of the party.

Recommended articles

“For the past four months now, Lagos Labour Party in Lagos state has been ravaged and plagued by division since Salako came to destroy the progress and slow the momentum of the party, destroying the peace and stability the party has enjoyed before his coming.

“Despite bearing all the pains and division he has caused in the party all these while and enduring the division he has caused even up till this moment that his tenure has expired, Salako still parades himself as chairman, “ he said.

Masha said also, that the party had released names of its executive members, which he said was all inclusive “because that is what democracy is all about.”

In his reaction, Salako told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he still remained the caretaker chairman of the party in Lagos state.

Salako said: “For as long as the National leadership of the party has not announced the name of any other person, definitely Olukayode Salako still remains the caretaker state chairman of the party.

“No other name has been announced; it is my name that is still with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“So, if anybody is claiming to be a factional chairman, which does not exist anyway; the Labour Party in the state is one- no faction.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party still intact in Lagos – Official

Labour Party still intact in Lagos – Official

PDP stakeholders reject Atiku/Okowa presidential list for Imo

PDP stakeholders reject Atiku/Okowa presidential list for Imo

Tambuwal urges Army to sustain professionalism, personnel’s capacity building

Tambuwal urges Army to sustain professionalism, personnel’s capacity building

Court nullifies APC Akwa Ibom guber primaries

Court nullifies APC Akwa Ibom guber primaries

Wike invites Peter Obi to commission project in Rivers

Wike invites Peter Obi to commission project in Rivers

Court adjourns FG’s suit against Nnamdi Kanu indefinitely

Court adjourns FG’s suit against Nnamdi Kanu indefinitely

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu refuses to appear in court in protest against FG

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu refuses to appear in court in protest against FG

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Plateau set to host Buhari, Tinubu for APC campaign

Plateau set to host Buhari, Tinubu for APC campaign

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu