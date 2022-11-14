Labour Party still intact in Lagos – Official

“For the past four months now, Lagos Labour Party in Lagos state has been ravaged and plagued by division since Salako came to destroy the progress and slow the momentum of the party, destroying the peace and stability the party has enjoyed before his coming.

“Despite bearing all the pains and division he has caused in the party all these while and enduring the division he has caused even up till this moment that his tenure has expired, Salako still parades himself as chairman, “ he said.

Masha said also, that the party had released names of its executive members, which he said was all inclusive “because that is what democracy is all about.”

In his reaction, Salako told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he still remained the caretaker chairman of the party in Lagos state.

Salako said: “For as long as the National leadership of the party has not announced the name of any other person, definitely Olukayode Salako still remains the caretaker state chairman of the party.

“No other name has been announced; it is my name that is still with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).