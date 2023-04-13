Labour Party not aware of any apology to Peter Obi from British Government

A national newspaper had earlier reported that immigration officials in the UK apologised to Obi for unlawful detention at Heathrow Airport in London over offences allegedly committed by an impostor.

However, Diran Onifade Head of Obi-Datti Media has in a statement dismissed the claim saying neither Obi nor the party has received any apology from the British Government.

The statement reads in part,“We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.”

Diran said that the party would continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, adding that the party has confidence in the British Government to see the matter to the end.