Labour Party not aware of any apology to Peter Obi from British Government

Bayo Wahab

The Labour Party says neither Obi nor the party has received any apology from the British Government.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. (Vanguard)

A national newspaper had earlier reported that immigration officials in the UK apologised to Obi for unlawful detention at Heathrow Airport in London over offences allegedly committed by an impostor.

However, Diran Onifade Head of Obi-Datti Media has in a statement dismissed the claim saying neither Obi nor the party has received any apology from the British Government.

The statement reads in part,“We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.”

Diran said that the party would continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, adding that the party has confidence in the British Government to see the matter to the end.

He said the presidential candidate and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of their mandate.

