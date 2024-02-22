ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Ima Elijah

He refrained from discussing the specifics of the allegations against him, citing ongoing investigations.

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]
Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Abure was arrested alongside Kelly Ogbaloi, the LP chairman in Edo state, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, following a petition accusing him of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit dangerous harm.

Addressing supporters and party members after his release, Abure expressed gratitude for the solidarity and support he received during his ordeal.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in the struggle for the country's liberation, emphasising that such struggles are not easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abure stated that after the general election, attempts were made to instigate crises within the party through false accusations of forgery and embezzlement.

He lamented that aggrieved individuals within the party were being manipulated to write petitions and cause trouble, leading to their arrests by the police.

Abure highlighted the irony of the police acting on false accusations, only for investigations to reveal their falsehood.

He refrained from discussing the specifics of the allegations against him, citing ongoing investigations.

However, he expressed relief at being released on bail following interventions from various quarters.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TUC backs out of planned protest, accuses NLC president of high-handedness

TUC backs out of planned protest, accuses NLC president of high-handedness

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as new NEXIM ED

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

Gowon urges ECOWAS leaders to lift sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso, others

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

Senate to investigate cement companies on hike in price

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PDP governors ask APC-led government to buckle up

Quit if you can't solve Nigeria's problems, PDP Govs tell APC-led government

Honourable Dennis Idahosa

Ganduje congratulates Idahosa on his emergence as APC guber candidate in Edo

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure

Abure demands clarity on financial misconduct accusations by LP treasurer

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

I don't know who can challenge us in 2027, Wike brags