Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Abure was arrested alongside Kelly Ogbaloi, the LP chairman in Edo state, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, following a petition accusing him of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit dangerous harm.

Addressing supporters and party members after his release, Abure expressed gratitude for the solidarity and support he received during his ordeal.

He acknowledged the challenges faced in the struggle for the country's liberation, emphasising that such struggles are not easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abure stated that after the general election, attempts were made to instigate crises within the party through false accusations of forgery and embezzlement.

He lamented that aggrieved individuals within the party were being manipulated to write petitions and cause trouble, leading to their arrests by the police.

Abure highlighted the irony of the police acting on false accusations, only for investigations to reveal their falsehood.

He refrained from discussing the specifics of the allegations against him, citing ongoing investigations.