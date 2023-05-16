The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu moves to reconcile Kwankwaso and Ganduje.

Rabiu Kwankwaso (left) and Bola Tinubu reportedly plan to work together. [Vanguard]
Rabiu Kwankwaso (left) and Bola Tinubu reportedly plan to work together. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso was said to have met Tinubu in Paris, the capital of France, where they had a meeting that lasted for four hours on Monday, May 15, 2023.

According to Daily Trust, the meeting was attended by the wife of the president-elect, Remi Tinubu, Kwankwaso’s wife, Hajia Salamatu Rabiu, Abdulmumin Jibrin, an NNPP lawmaker-elect and the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

An anonymous source, who spoke to the newspaper disclosed that Kwankwaso has agreed in principle to join the proposed government of national unity by Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President-elect and Senator Kwankwaso met for over 4 hours behind close door in Paris on Monday. The meeting which started at about 12.30pm ended at about 4.45pm. The meeting was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. Kwankwaso was accompanied to the meeting by member elect from kano Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin,” the source said.

“Sen Oluremi Tinubu was also there to receive Kwankwaso’s wife Hajia Salamatu who came with her husband. Discussions were centered around their long term friendship since their days in the National Assembly in 1992, national unity and development, priorities for the new government, national assembly contests and the plan by the President elect for a government of national unity which Kwankwaso has in principle accepted to join.”

The source further said that the president-elect plans to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Kwankwaso. The duo fell apart after the 2015 general election.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

Seun Kuti remanded for 48 hours in police custody for assaulting officer

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Departing governors warned, no more free rams, hamper – Saraki

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria May 29, 2023

Fresh move to stop swearing-in of Tinubu as President

5 major highlights in court this week as tribunal commences petition hearings. [File]

5 interesting developments at presidential tribunal this week

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

Tinubu turns to North-Central for SGF appointment

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration