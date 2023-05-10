The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards May 29 inauguration.

Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Tinubu jets out of the country 19 days before his inauguration. [BAT Media Office]
Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Tinubu jets out of the country 19 days before his inauguration. [BAT Media Office]

A statement signed by Tunde Rahmon from his media office said Tinubu left the country for a working visit in Europe.

According to the statement, Tinubu will engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

Rahmon said Tinubu has already scheduled meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy in Europe.

“Asíwájú Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

“Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population.

“The President-elect has hitherto promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security”, the statement reads in part.

Before jetting out, Tinubu was said to have met with the House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu.

He is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards May 29 inauguration.

