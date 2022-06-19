RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi's running mate - NNPP spokesman

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The two camps said talks were ongoing on the possibility of a merger ahead of the 2023 election.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Agbo Major, has said the party's presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, might be open to being the running mate to Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recommended articles

This is as he said talks between the two parties over a possible alliance ahead of the 2023 election are progressing smoothly.

Major confirmed this when he spoke to Daily Trust via phone on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Obi, whose candidacy is quite popular in the southern part of the country is believed to be on the quest for a merger that will help him make inroads into the north.

Kwankwaso is also believed to be interested in a merger that will strengthen his position in the south.

The former Kano state governor had said that the merger is important because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick their vice presidential candidates from the south-east.

However, with both parties currently locked in a dialogue to float a joint ticket, the stumbling block might be which of the candidates would agree to deputise the other.

Reacting to this, Major told Daily Trust that Obi or Kwankwaso could accept to be each other's vice, adding that, “By the time we are done with the discussions, Nigerians will be happy, whichever way it turns out to be.”

Recall that the duo of Obi and Kwankwaso left the PDP to join their current parties.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi's running mate - NNPP spokesman

Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi's running mate - NNPP spokesman

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

2023: Pro Amaechi group collapses structure to support Tinubu

2023: Pro Amaechi group collapses structure to support Tinubu

We give Nigerian pilgrims balanced meals- NAHCON caterer

We give Nigerian pilgrims balanced meals- NAHCON caterer

How I knew you had no preferred candidate, Tinubu says in letter to Buhari

How I knew you had no preferred candidate, Tinubu says in letter to Buhari

5 things you should know about Ekiti Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji

5 things you should know about Ekiti Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji

Zamfara govt declares 5-day holiday for PVC registration

Zamfara govt declares 5-day holiday for PVC registration

'I'm an Igbo man, I can't be counted out' - Okowa fires back at critics

'I'm an Igbo man, I can't be counted out' - Okowa fires back at critics

Breaking: APC candidate, Oyebanji wins Ekiti governorship election

Breaking: APC candidate, Oyebanji wins Ekiti governorship election

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs