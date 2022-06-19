Kwankwaso may agree to be Obi's running mate - NNPP spokesman

This is as he said talks between the two parties over a possible alliance ahead of the 2023 election are progressing smoothly.

Major confirmed this when he spoke to Daily Trust via phone on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Obi, whose candidacy is quite popular in the southern part of the country is believed to be on the quest for a merger that will help him make inroads into the north.

Kwankwaso is also believed to be interested in a merger that will strengthen his position in the south.

The former Kano state governor had said that the merger is important because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick their vice presidential candidates from the south-east.

However, with both parties currently locked in a dialogue to float a joint ticket, the stumbling block might be which of the candidates would agree to deputise the other.

Reacting to this, Major told Daily Trust that Obi or Kwankwaso could accept to be each other's vice, adding that, “By the time we are done with the discussions, Nigerians will be happy, whichever way it turns out to be.”