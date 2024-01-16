ADVERTISEMENT
Kogi assembly screens, confirms Yahaya Bello’s nominees for state agencies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The nominees who were taken through question and answer sessions at the Committee of the Whole, were said to have proven their worth as they provided all answers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three nominees are: Abdulraheem Ohiare, Abdulrazaq Mohammed and Sule Saliu-Enehe. The nominees who were taken through question and answer sessions at the Committee of the Whole, were said to have proven their worth as they provided all answers.

NAN reports that Ohiare is to serve as the Executive Chairman, Kogi Security Trust Fund, Mohammed as the Executive Chairman, Kogi Universal Basic Education Board, while Saliu-Enehe is the Executive Chairman, Kogi State Internal Revenue Service.

The Speaker of the house, Umar Yusuf, charged the nominees to work hard and bring their wealth of experiences to bear in their areas of assignments, for the growth and development of the state.

The nominees, in their separate remarks after the screening, promised to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor and the assembly. They thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in their various capacities.

Earlier at plenary, member representing Okene II Constituency, Yusuf Zakari-Eneve, commended Bello for ensuring a smooth process in the selection of the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Mohammed Anaje.

The assembly later congratulated the Royal Father and the people of Ebiraland for the peaceful emergence of the new traditional ruler, and wished the royal father a successful reign on the throne.

The house also paid tribute to fallen heroes in the country for serving to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria. It equally observed a minute silence in honour of the fallen heroes nationwide.

News Agency Of Nigeria

