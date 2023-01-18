I will expand scope of Nigeria’s economy, if elected – Atiku

According to him, unemployment and the living standard of workers will be improved and all obstacles removed to effectively develop the economy.

He stressed the need for expanding the economy, both fiscally and monetarily, adding that it had been done while he was vice president and could still be replicated if elected.

“If you read our Covenant with Nigerians, what we proposed is what we intend to implement by expanding the scope of the economy.

“Once we do that, we believe that unemployment will be reduced, while the living standards of Nigerians will improve.

“Those who understand economics know that improving the economy means growing it and removing all obstacles that affect its growth,” he said.

Abubakar further stated that he would strengthen the primary healthcare sector, adding that the country would partner with the experts to ensure full access to healthcare.

He also promised to prioritise the education sector through an increase in budgetary allocation and promote the welfare of teachers by ensuring prompt payment of their entitlements as well as training and retraining for optimum performance.

“We’ll ensure that there is no more ASUU strike in our universities. We will budget more money as far as education is concerned. Once you can pay salaries, lecturers will continue lecturing and other infrastructural facilities in the sector will be improved.

Abubakar urged PDP loyalists to ensure the delivery of their various polling units PDP to win the forthcoming general elections.