I admire Yar'Adua because he understood essence of true governernance - Obi.

Pulse reports that Yar'Adua died on May 5, 2010, about three years into his reign as Nigeria's president and Obi has paid a tribute to the deceased whom he described as a true democrat.

In a short statement posted on his Twitter page on the evening of Saturday, May 6, 2023, the former Anambra State governor extolled the late president for displaying a great understanding of the essence of true governance.

While drawing a parallel between the two, Obi said the deceased, just as he has always maintained, understood that societal development should be devoid of tribal, religious and partisan sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Nigerians will always remember the late president for good and the good legacies he built will continue to live forever.

Obi's tweet read: "President Umaru Yar'Adua was a true democrat, a detribalised leader, who desired to reposition the nation based on unity, peace and progress. He was a leader, who believed in true governance, transparency and accountability.

He was also an embodiment of patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service. He was equally a man who understood that true governance and societal development are non-tribal, non-religious and non-partisan - and this I have always maintained.

Nigerians will always remember him for good. It has been 13 years he departed this world, but the good legacies he built in the nation live on forever. Rest on Sir! -PO."

Yar'Adua was the 13th Nigerian president and the first in the history of the country to be handed power by another democratically elected president.

ADVERTISEMENT