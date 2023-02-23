ADVERTISEMENT
G5: I'm not working for Tinubu, Ikpeazu faults Kalu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kalu had earlier claimed that Ikpeazu is mobilising support for the APC presidential candidate in Abia State.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Recall that Ikpeazu is a member of the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, popularly knowns as G-5, who have vowed not to work for their party's presidential torchbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in the upcoming election.

Other members of the G-5 include governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Oyo, Benue, and Enugu States respectively.

While it seems from all indications that Wike might be backing Tinubu, Ortom on the hand has publicly declared his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, the duo of Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi have remained silent on their choice of candidate.

Meanwhile, while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 20, 2023, Kalu, who is also running for Senate on APC platform, claimed that the Abia State governor will support his party's presidential candidate.

“Tinubu is well-liked by the North and is from the South-West and is going to get a [sizeable] vote in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Enugu. And he’s going to have the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State, so we’re on track.

“My governor here, Okezie Ikepazu, will also support Tinubu. My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the vote, the puncher to give the 34, 35 per cent to be on the ballot,” he said.

Reacting to the claim, Ikpeazu who spoke during after inspecting the ongoing final asphalt overlay on Faulks Road, Aba, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, said “no member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will as suggested by Senator Kalu”.

Corroborating the governor, the Director of Strategic Engagement, Abia State PDP Campaign Council, Chief John Kalu, said the claims were just mere politics.

John Kalu's words: "For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ikpeazu has not endorsed Tinubu and will not endorse him because he is a leader that is guided by the feelings of his people.

“PDP remains formidable and all our candidates in the forthcoming elections hold very strong prospects of winning, in Abia.”

