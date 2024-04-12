'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the state's Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

The governor expressed surprise upon seeing the Chairman of ONELGA at the event, noting that LGA chairmen have been consistently absent from state functions.

There's speculation that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who has strained relations with the governor, might have a massive influence on the state's local government structure.

As quoted by Daily Trust, Fubara said, “I’m surprised that I saw the chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government here. I’m very surprised because before now, any event that had to do with the state government, all the local government chairmen, as it were, didn’t participate.

“I hope when you leave here, they are not going to sack you because I know you are not loyal to me. Or when you leave here, you will grant a press interview that it was not you, but your shadow?

“But let me say it here. Every one of you who thinks you are disrespecting me, you have already dug your pit. You will fall inside it. That is the truth. Our minds are very open. We do not wish anyone bad, but we expect you to know and do what is right. For those of you who have chosen to take the part that you think is that way that leads to your salvation, safe journey.”

Odili salutes Fubara

In another development at the event, former governor Peter Odili expressed his admiration for Fubara, describing his victory during the elections and in the court as well-deserving.

Pulse reported that Odili also praised Governor Fubara for defending the interest of the Rivers people amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

He said, “Let me congratulate you for winning the hearts of Rivers people by standing up to your oaths of office to defend the interest of all Rivers people in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are proud of you,”