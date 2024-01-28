God used PDP to promote me, Gov Fubara declares

According to the Governor, everything he has achieved so far in life was divinely made possible by the Man Upstairs.

He made this known while speaking at the 2024 Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The program, themed: “Promotion for a purpose,” was held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Fubara described the rally’s theme as a personal gift because it reflects his story.

He stated that he was first promoted by God, who touched the hearts of the leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to agree to present him for the governorship election he won.

The Governor also expressed special gratitude to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who was present at the program.

He thanked the revered pastor for his love for Rivers State as demonstrated by the choice of Port Harcourt for the special Holy Ghost Rally and blessings at the beginning of every year.

“I was promoted by God first, through my party and the leaders. So, promotion comes from God and God alone.

“Let me take the theme of the rally to be a personal gift from RCCG because the theme is not different from my story.

“I have a thanksgiving in my place where I will return this wonderful success in thanksgiving to the only person (God) who will make it permanent and forever,” Fubara said.