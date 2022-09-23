RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

News Agency Of Nigeria

A constitution lawyer, Mr Kayode Ajulo, says three governors from the North are willing to support the presidential bid of Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Ajulo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Recommended articles

He, however, observed that Obi appeared not to be too serious about his ambition because he was not reaching out enough to critical stakeholders across the country.

“I will still say Peter Obi is not ready to be president because he is not ready to cross River Niger and even River Owena,’’ Ajulo said.

He said that three governors had given indications that they would support his quest to be the Nigerian president in 2023.

Ajulo said there was need to take advantage of the time before real electioneering campaigns began to reach out to the northern part of the country

“I am aware of three governors from the North who have given indications to support him.”

He urged Obi to move beyond southern Nigeria and reach out to the northern part, as “selling himself to the people of northern extraction may change the narrative.’’

Ajulo called on the LP Presidential candidate to go beyond social media and embrace real term politics by reaching out to every nooks and crannies of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Tinubu support group distributes relief items to FCT IDP camp

Tinubu support group distributes relief items to FCT IDP camp

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody

Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

Contrary to expectations, Wike says he won’t leave PDP

Contrary to expectations, Wike says he won’t leave PDP

NLC seeks immediate payment of hazard allowance to health workers

NLC seeks immediate payment of hazard allowance to health workers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]

I was misquoted - Shettima clarifies Tinubu-Abacha comparison

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp