The traditional ruler spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during President Buharis visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu.

Buhari and his campaign team visited the Iga Idunganran Palace of the Oba of Lagos after arriving the state in continuation of the presidential campaign rallies ahead of the Feb. 16 election.

Saliu told NAN that Buhari had tried to redefine governance in the country and had the support of people in his domain.

By the grace of God and the good influence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, all of us in Kosofe will vote APC and we have started the process.

We are all gathered here to say kudos to Mr President and Mr Vice President. We are happy with this visit.

When I learnt that our President, a god-fearing president, Muhammadu Buhari and our action-packed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are coming to visit us in Lagos, I saw it a big honour being done to we Lagosians, the Oba said.

According to him, the Buhari-led administration has been trying its best in the area of infrastructure development.

The traditional rulers urged the President to intensify efforts at developing the state further.

He advised Buhari to build a massive housing estate in his kingdom, saying it had enough space also for trailer parks to end incessant problems of trailers on roads.

According to him, President Buharis next level mantra will allow him to complete all the laudable projects he has started.

Also speaking, Oba Ajibade Bakare-Agoro, the Ranodu of Imota, Ikorodu said that the visit of the President was a very positive and encouraging one in the state as a former Federal Capital Territory.

Bakare-Agoro said that the state represented the beginning of governance in Nigeria, saying that any President in Abuja should recognise Lagos as such.

He said that the visit was another opportunity for the traditional rulers to highlight pressing needs of the state.

For instance, we want the President to grant Lagos State a special status as former federal capital and the commercial capital of Nigeria.

We need further financial grants that will take care of the state.

We are happy with him (the President). Whatever happens and whatever anybody may say, we can see that he has tried for Nigeria.

We want to see the continuity of these efforts to make Nigeria a better place to live in, he said.

According to him, the President has done well for the people and the people want more of him.

This is why we came from all our towns around Lagos State to meet the President.

We know that the President has good intention to do good for Nigerians, to reposition all that is bad.

We people of Lagos know that he can do it, we want to back him so that he can do all that is yet to be done, Bakare-Agoro said.

He urged the government to decentralise ports since water extended to Ikorodu, Epe and Imota areas of the state, to end the nightmares of gridlock in the state.

Several traditional rulers, the White Cap chiefs as well as party leaders and supporters were also in the palace to welcome the President.