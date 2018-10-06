news

Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, representing Ondo North senatorial District, on Thursday won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the candidate of the party for the 2019 general election.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), monitored the primary election in Ondo North senatorial district.

Boroffice, who was the sole aspirant at the primary, got 64,300 votes out of the 66,200 votes accredited for the exercise from the 72 wards in the senatorial district.

Mr Abuh Andrew, the Chairman of APC Primary Election Committee in Ondo State said, “This is to certify that Robert Ajayi Boroffice haven scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared winner.”

Responding, Boroffice called for peace within APC’s family in the state and thanked party members for their support.

According to him, the disruption of peace within the ruling party in the state would be conter-productive.

He added that the National Working Committee (NWC) set up a screening committee to screen all aspirants to determine their eligibility, noting that he made himself available for the exercise by purchasing nomination form to seek the senatorial ticket.

He, therefore, reiterated his loyalty to the party at all times, recalling how he turned down a principal office in the senate because it was against zoning policy of the party when the 8th assembly was inaugurated.

Boroffice, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, expressed his continued loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the party.