Baba-Ahmed shares reasons why he parted ways with President Buhari

Why Peter Obi's running mate dumped PMB: Speaking to journalists in Kano, Baba-Ahmed said he parted ways with Buhari due to a change in ideology.

He disclosed that Buhari has lost his principles and bearings, hence he parted ways with the president.

Speaking in Kano, Datti said: “Over time, President Buhari lost his principles and bearings, the situation made it difficult for allies like myself to abide by his political philosophy and ideas.”

What you should know: Baba-Ahmed and Buhari were once members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC.

He was elected in 2011 to represent Kaduna North Senatorial District under the defunct party.

Addressing El-Rufai's mockery: Baba-Ahmed stated that the Labour Party was making steady progress in the North.

He appealed to Nigerians to disregard the outburst of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who recently mocked the LP that they could not mobilise 200 people in Kaduna State for a walk.

“Even in this room, just before I stepped in here, I had shaken hands with over 200 persons,” he said, while adding that the governor’s outburst was quite unreasonable and an unworthy of a serious response.

How the Labour Party intends to win the North: He assured that efforts were in place to ensure electorates vote for LP in 2023.