Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill

  • Published:
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill play

Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari insists he is not a clone while addressing a town hall event with the Nigerian community in Poland on Sunday, December 2, 2018

(twitter/MBuhari)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Buhari for refusing to sign the Electoral Bill into law.

Buhari, in a letter to the National Assembly on Thursday, December 6, 2018, declined assent to the bill.

Among other reasons, the President said: "I am declining assent to the Bill principally because I am concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general election which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.”

Missed opportunity

In a statement on Twitter, the PDP presidential candidate said Buhari’s refusal to sign the electoral bill into law shows his assurances for a freeand fair election cannot be taken seriously.

“Mr President, assurances that your administration will conduct a free, fair and credible elections can not be taken seriously. For Nigerians and especially us in the opposition, you just missed an opportunity to walk the talk.”

 

ECOWAS protocol bars Buhari

Also, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, in his reaction, said that the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance forbids the President from  signing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The lawmaker said Article 2 of the protocol forbids member countries from making “substantial modification” to their electoral laws less than six months to elections “except with the consent of a majority of political actors”.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier called on Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill into law.

Saraki also told  Buhari not to listen to those who he described as un-democratic elements urging him not to assent to the bill.

According to reports, this is the fourth time the President is refusing to sign the electoral bill into law.

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on all Igbo people to support the nomination of Peter Obi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.
