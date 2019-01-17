General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Abubakar Maikobi, gave the explanation in Umuahia when he visited Abia governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

Maikobi said that the army remained committed to the unity and development of the nation, adding that it would not compromise its responsibilities under any guise.

“I am here to inform you that we have flagged off Operation Python Dance III. I have visited the participating troops and cautioned them to be disciplined in all their conducts and actions.

“I want to assure you of our greater services and dedication in line with the Constitution and the security duties bestowed on us,” he said.

Maikobi expressed gratitude for Abia government’s support towards the activities of the army, saying it had made huge impact on its operations in Abia.

Responding, Ikpeazu commended officers and men of the army for their gallantry and professionalism in Abia.

He expressed delight at the efforts of the Nigerian army in maintaining peace and order in the state, which had facilitated development in the state.

He remarked that significant economic advancement would not be attained in an atmosphere of insecurity, adding that security in Abia had continually attracted foreign direct investments to the state.

Ikpeazu said that he was impressed with the relationship between Abia people and the army and prayed that God would bless the endeavours of the officers and men of the 82 Division.