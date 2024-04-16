ADVERTISEMENT
'Ganduje suspension'- Gov Yusuf under fire as Arewa raises alarm amid crisis

Segun Adeyemi

Several allegations have been linked to the Kano State governor as the prime suspect who orchestrated Ganduje's predicament.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje’s administration. [Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook]
This allegation was made by the Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) in a statement obtained by Pulse on Tuesday, April 16

The Arewa group expressed concern about a potential crisis in Kano State and the wider northern region due to Governor Yusuf’s apparent political vendetta against his predecessor.

They accused Governor Yusuf of misusing public funds to organize protests, rallies, and media events against Ganduje.

According to Yakubu Dauda, the group’s leader, this effort aims to discredit Ganduje so that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu feels compelled to remove him as APC National Chairman.

“We have pondered the incentives that would make grown men behave irresponsibly but could only conclude that these men are desperate to eliminate Ganduje from the equation to pave the way for them to defect to the APC.

“Given the other security threats and issues confronting Arewa such despicable desperation has no place in our current socio-political configuration such that the north must rise as one to exact consequences from Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso for daring to undermine our collective wellbeing in such a manner,” the statement reads partly.

They urged the APC at both state and national levels to thoroughly investigate and prosecute individuals who claimed to be the executives of the party’s Ganduje Ward.

The group said it would prevent similar incidents from occurring within other political factions in Nigeria.

Additionally, they requested a thorough inquiry to identify all parties involved in the deception orchestrated by the Ganduje Ward Executive and gather information to prevent any potential crisis.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

FG begins disbursement of ₦200bn palliative loans to verified applicants

Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer to get rich, leaves area in darkness

Tinubu set to make crucial declaration on state policing

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

'Ganduje suspension'- Gov Yusuf under fire as Arewa raises alarm amid crisis

