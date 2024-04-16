'Ganduje suspension'- Gov Yusuf under fire as Arewa raises alarm amid crisis

This allegation was made by the Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) in a statement obtained by Pulse on Tuesday, April 16

The Arewa group expressed concern about a potential crisis in Kano State and the wider northern region due to Governor Yusuf’s apparent political vendetta against his predecessor.

They accused Governor Yusuf of misusing public funds to organize protests, rallies, and media events against Ganduje.

According to Yakubu Dauda, the group’s leader, this effort aims to discredit Ganduje so that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu feels compelled to remove him as APC National Chairman.

“We have pondered the incentives that would make grown men behave irresponsibly but could only conclude that these men are desperate to eliminate Ganduje from the equation to pave the way for them to defect to the APC.

“Given the other security threats and issues confronting Arewa such despicable desperation has no place in our current socio-political configuration such that the north must rise as one to exact consequences from Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso for daring to undermine our collective wellbeing in such a manner,” the statement reads partly.

Investigate ward members - Arewa tells APC

They urged the APC at both state and national levels to thoroughly investigate and prosecute individuals who claimed to be the executives of the party’s Ganduje Ward.

The group said it would prevent similar incidents from occurring within other political factions in Nigeria.