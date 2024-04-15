ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Abba Yusuf's style of governance has been criticised by both party members and non-party members.

Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Kabir Yusuf [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Following an urgent meeting in Kano, they released a statement obtained by Pulse demanding his resignation within 48 hours.

Their dissatisfaction stems from Governor Yusuf’s perceived deviation from the party’s principles and failure to provide a coherent roadmap or developmental agenda benefiting the populace.

The faction, represented by its President Attahiru Musa and Secretary Simeon Pam, asserts that the governor is engaging in political retribution and targeting his predecessor, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, under the guise of an investigation, portraying it as a witch-hunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As stakeholders, we can no longer pretend that all is well when clearly, nothing is working. Kano State was supposed to be the model for the Federal Government to follow,” the communique added.

“It was supposed to be the epicentre of good governance and quality leadership. However, we have been left in disappointment, without a voice to challenge the APC government.

“Painfully, there seems to be no clear ideology at the moment. Our party lacks developmental plans for the masses.

“Governor Yusuf seems to be on a personal vendetta against his predecessor while the masses suffer. He has sustained attacks on Alhaji Umar Ganduje as though he is not the governor.

“While he continues the witch-hunt, there has been nothing on the ground to justify the sharp increase in statutory allocations to the state since May 29, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu assumed office. What a shame!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through propaganda and the use of state-owned institutions, he tries to divert the attention of the people of the state from his inefficiency and cluelessness. Kano is now infamously known as the theatre of absurdity.”

The NNPP stakeholders said Governor Yusuf has exposed the party to public ridicule through his inability to perform after one year.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The new electricity hike will result in customers paying ₦225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the current ₦66. [Mr. Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/

Peter Obi agrees with Tinubu govt over increased electricity tariff in viral video

The revised schedule pertains to qualified individuals who have applied to extend their EADs from October 7, 2023, onwards. [Joe Biden/Vox News]

US govt releases new work permit rules for Nigerians, other immigrants

European giants are ready, place your bets on Champions League quarter-finals!

European giants are ready, place your bets on Champions League quarter-finals!

Among the victims were several children (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

91 people drown in boat accident while trying to escape cholera outbreak