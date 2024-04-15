Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Following an urgent meeting in Kano, they released a statement obtained by Pulse demanding his resignation within 48 hours.

Their dissatisfaction stems from Governor Yusuf’s perceived deviation from the party’s principles and failure to provide a coherent roadmap or developmental agenda benefiting the populace.

The faction, represented by its President Attahiru Musa and Secretary Simeon Pam, asserts that the governor is engaging in political retribution and targeting his predecessor, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, under the guise of an investigation, portraying it as a witch-hunt.

“As stakeholders, we can no longer pretend that all is well when clearly, nothing is working. Kano State was supposed to be the model for the Federal Government to follow,” the communique added.

“It was supposed to be the epicentre of good governance and quality leadership. However, we have been left in disappointment, without a voice to challenge the APC government.

“Painfully, there seems to be no clear ideology at the moment. Our party lacks developmental plans for the masses.

“Governor Yusuf seems to be on a personal vendetta against his predecessor while the masses suffer. He has sustained attacks on Alhaji Umar Ganduje as though he is not the governor.

“While he continues the witch-hunt, there has been nothing on the ground to justify the sharp increase in statutory allocations to the state since May 29, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu assumed office. What a shame!

“Through propaganda and the use of state-owned institutions, he tries to divert the attention of the people of the state from his inefficiency and cluelessness. Kano is now infamously known as the theatre of absurdity.”