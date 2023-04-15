The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

Samson Toromade

Doguwa's current run in the House of Representatives started in 2007.

The House of Representatives' Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, is on trial for election-related murder [Muryaryanci]
The House of Representatives' Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, is on trial for election-related murder [Muryaryanci]

Recommended articles

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will return to the National Assembly for a fifth successive term after he won a total of 41,573 votes.

His closest opponent, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), finished the closely-fought election with 34,831 votes.

Doguwa's current run in the House of Representatives started in 2007 and he served as the chief whip of the chamber between 2015 and 2019, and as majority leader since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

His win on Saturday remains under a heavy cloud after he was charged with murder following the first round of the election on February 25.

He was hit with a six-count charge of conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, arson, inciting public disturbance and unlawful possession of firearms before a Kano Senior Magistrate's Court in March.

The prosecution accused him of leading thugs to burn the office of the NNPP in Tudun Wada Dankadai a day after the February 25 election. Two people reportedly died and six people sustained injuries as a result of the arson.

The prosecution also accused Doguwa of shooting one Ibrahim Dauda to death during the confrontation caused by his protests over cancelled votes.

The veteran lawmaker was released on a ₦500 million bail while the trial continues.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Senator Adeyemi laments 'fraudulent' Kogi APC primary election

Senator Adeyemi laments 'fraudulent' Kogi APC primary election

APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence

INEC cancels House of Reps election in Akwa Ibom due to violence

PDP’s Agboworin beats Lam-Adesina of APC to clinch Oyo House of Reps seat

PDP’s Agboworin beats Lam-Adesina of APC to clinch Oyo House of Reps seat

Gov Buni congratulates APC for winning Yobe South Senatorial seat

Gov Buni congratulates APC for winning Yobe South Senatorial seat

EFCC arrests 12 in Kano, Katsina for alleged vote buying

EFCC arrests 12 in Kano, Katsina for alleged vote buying

INEC declares APC's Akande-Sadipe winner of House of Reps poll in Oyo

INEC declares APC's Akande-Sadipe winner of House of Reps poll in Oyo

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC to subpoena IGP to testify in Tinubu's alleged drug case

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal