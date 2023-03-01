Court remands Reps Majority Leader Doguwa over alleged murder

The prosecutor, Mrs Aisha Salisu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 26 at Tudun Wada Dankadai in Dawakin Kudi Local Government Area of Kano State.

She told the court that Doguwa allegedly shot one Ibrahim Dauda to death and injured two persons in their legs and hands.

“The defendants conspired with five others still at large, conducted themselves in a manner to cause breach of public peace and burnt the office of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Dankadai.

“Two persons lost their lives at the said NNPP office on the day of the incident, while six persons sustained various degrees of injuries,’’ she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the offences contravened the Penal Code and the Firearms Act.

Salisu urged the court not to admit the defendants to bail in the interest of public peace, and justice.

“Any person accused of committing a capital offence which attracts severe punishment should not be granted bail,’’ she said.

No plea was taken.

Doguwa’s defence counsel, Mr Abdul Adamu, urged the court to grant the defendants bail arguing that: “the first defendant is a public figure and majority leader of the House of Representatives.’’

Presiding Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur-Yola ordered the remand of the defendant in custody and referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.