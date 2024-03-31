APC women leader suspended for criticising Kaduna Governor

This comes after Suleiman criticised Kaduna Governor Uba Sani's statement on the huge debt burden bequeathed him by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

Her suspension was announced in a letter dated March 31 and signed by the APC chairman and secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa, respectively.

As stated in the letter, the women leader was suspended for allegedly defaming the character of Governor Sani and for unauthorised publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the governor’s personality.

She was also accused of sending thugs to attack the political adviser to the governor, Manzo Maigari.

The party said the women leader's action contravened Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC constitution, adding that the suspension remains valid until the conclusion of an investigation into the allegations.

The embattled Suleiman had made a video in Hausa language condemning the statement of Governor Sani over the state's finances.

Recall the Governor, who addressed stakeholders during a town hall meeting on Saturday, said El-Rufai plunged Kaduna state into huge debt that has now handicapped him from meeting salary obligations to workers.

According to Sani, his administration inherited a huge debt burden of $587 million, ₦85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the immediate past government.