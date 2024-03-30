El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

According to Sani, his administration inherited a huge debt burden of $587 million, ₦85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the immediate past government.

He disclosed this while speaking at a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The Governor explained that the huge debt burden was eating deep into the state’s federal allocation, as ₦7bn out of the ₦10bn federal allocation in March was deducted to service the state’s debt.

Sani further noted that his administration was left with a paltry ₦3bn, a ridiculously inferior amount to the state’s monthly salary bill, which stands at ₦5.2 billion.

However, despite the huge debt obligation, the governor said his administration had not borrowed “a single kobo” in the last nine months of his government.

“Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, ₦85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.