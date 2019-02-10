Omole spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, Buhari deserves a second term in office to consolidate on his developmental achievements.

Omole said he was sure of Buhari`s re-election in the coming election, because of the reception the APC UK Volunteer Group had received in markets visited to campaign for his bid.

He said the group, which had canvassed for votes in major markets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as in Kogi, Nassarawa, Kaduna and Niger states, had not been disappointed in any way.

The love the people have for Buhari is so strong and almost palpable. We had been warmly received in all markets visited, with the people promising to vote for Buhari in the coming elections.

This makes us very confident, he said.

He, however, said that though the group had the assurances of the electorate, it would not take anything for granted and would continue to campaign and canvass for Buhari and all APC candidates.

We cannot be done until we are there. We will continue to push and campaign on the achievements of the Buhari-led administration until our victory is sure, he said.

Omole, also the leader of APC UK, said he had led some members of the group, alongside other Buhari Support Groups on a visit to Buhari on Friday.

He added that he used the opportunity of the visit to present to the president a package containing the group`s campaign strategy.

According to him, the package also contained the group`s activities in markets visited so far, and its kiosk deployed service-based campaigns and a specially designed scarf for the president.

He assured Nigerians that a vote for the APC administration would move the country to the next level of economy and infrastructure development.

Nigerians, he said should not make the mistake of voting for the opposition in the coming election, according to him, voting for the opposition would mean taking the country back to Egypt.