The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the deputy governor, Simon Achuba.

Achuba recently accused Governor Yahaya Bello of failing to pay his two-year salaries and allowances totalling over N800 million.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Abdullahi Bello, told journalists on Thursday, August 8, 2019, that Achuba was suspended over alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general election.

Bello described some of the actions of Achuba as embarrassing to the “APC family in Kogi state” adding that the deputy governor worked against ruling party during the 2019 polls.

He said a committee set up to probe the actions of Achuba indicted the deputy governor and also recommended his suspension.

“As we are all aware, the All Progressives Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello budgets millions for burials

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi state was an action that constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amount, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party.”

Bello added that the decision of the state working committee will be communicated to the national working committee of the ruling party.

Achuba’s suspension from the APC comes barely 24-hours after the state House of Assembly began moves to impeach him.

Meanwhile, Achuba has accused Governor Bello of threatening to take his life. The governor has, however, denied all the allegation.