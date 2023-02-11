ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC, PDP dey craze - Datti attacks opposition parties at Lagos rally

Nurudeen Shotayo

Datti launched a stinging attack against the the ruling APC party and the PDP.

Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. [Twitter:Pendrops]
Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. [Twitter:Pendrops]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Datti made the remark while addressing a crowd of supporters that turned up for the rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island area of the state.

The rally was also attended by the party's presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, National Chairman, Julius Abure, Director General of Obi/Datti Campaign Council, Prof Akin Osuntokun, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

Buoyed by the boisterous supporters, the usually calm and soft-spoken Datti drew inspiration from one of the songs of Nigeria's music icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, as he spoke in pidgin English to drive home his points.

"Fela talk say dem dash us democracy, dem teach us dem go, no be so?," Datti asked the crowd of supporters.

Speaking further, he said the fact that Nigeria is a democratic country doesn't imply that the people don't know their rights.

Datti's words: "The fact say we get democracy no mean say we craze. Whoever think say we craze, na hin craze. PDAPC na dem craze.

"Anybody wey come stand in front of you talk say dey improve the security of Nigeria, wetin happen to that person, tell dem dey craze...."

PDAPC is a popular acronym being used to represent the combination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The term was invented by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his inaugural campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State, when he almost mistakenly called the PDP but quickly corrected himself.

Meanwhile, Datti also reiterated his and Obi's plan to lead Nigeria to greatness, adding that the Labour Party has managed to unite the nation which hitherto was embroiled in an internal scuffle among the citizenry.

Datti's words: "Only Obi and my humble self are ready to lead Nigeria to greatness. Fellow Nigerians, Nigeria is that great country on the surface of the earth that bad governance has denied progress and we have to change it.

"Labour Party is that party that has stopped Nigerians from fighting themselves and has united Nigerians."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP dey craze - Datti attacks opposition parties at Lagos rally

APC, PDP dey craze - Datti attacks opposition parties at Lagos rally

Lagos hoodlums attack Labour Party supporters during Peter Obi's rally

Lagos hoodlums attack Labour Party supporters during Peter Obi's rally

Buhari to lead Tinubu's campaign rally in Abuja today

Buhari to lead Tinubu's campaign rally in Abuja today

﻿Vote Obi for president, APGA for others – Nweke Jr. tells Enugu voters

﻿Vote Obi for president, APGA for others – Nweke Jr. tells Enugu voters

CBN may print new naira notes abroad to resolve scarcity crisis

CBN may print new naira notes abroad to resolve scarcity crisis

CBN lacks capacity to print enough new naira notes - Emefiele admits

CBN lacks capacity to print enough new naira notes - Emefiele admits

Tinubu promises APC loyalists election victory dinner

Tinubu promises APC loyalists election victory dinner

Elections: We don't have any contract with MC Oluomo - INEC insists

Elections: We don't have any contract with MC Oluomo - INEC insists

2023 Elections: NURTW writes INEC, appoints logistics coordinators for Lagos, others

2023 Elections: NURTW writes INEC, appoints logistics coordinators for Lagos, others

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

Bashir Machina and Ahmed Lawan. (Pulse)

BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina