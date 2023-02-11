APC, PDP dey craze - Datti attacks opposition parties at Lagos rally

Datti made the remark while addressing a crowd of supporters that turned up for the rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island area of the state.

The rally was also attended by the party's presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi, National Chairman, Julius Abure, Director General of Obi/Datti Campaign Council, Prof Akin Osuntokun, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

Buoyed by the boisterous supporters, the usually calm and soft-spoken Datti drew inspiration from one of the songs of Nigeria's music icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, as he spoke in pidgin English to drive home his points.

"Fela talk say dem dash us democracy, dem teach us dem go, no be so?," Datti asked the crowd of supporters.

Speaking further, he said the fact that Nigeria is a democratic country doesn't imply that the people don't know their rights.

Datti's words: "The fact say we get democracy no mean say we craze. Whoever think say we craze, na hin craze. PDAPC na dem craze.

"Anybody wey come stand in front of you talk say dey improve the security of Nigeria, wetin happen to that person, tell dem dey craze...."

PDAPC is a popular acronym being used to represent the combination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The term was invented by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his inaugural campaign rally in Jos, Plateau State, when he almost mistakenly called the PDP but quickly corrected himself.

Meanwhile, Datti also reiterated his and Obi's plan to lead Nigeria to greatness, adding that the Labour Party has managed to unite the nation which hitherto was embroiled in an internal scuffle among the citizenry.

Datti's words: "Only Obi and my humble self are ready to lead Nigeria to greatness. Fellow Nigerians, Nigeria is that great country on the surface of the earth that bad governance has denied progress and we have to change it.