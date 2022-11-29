APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu

In a statement on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Keyamo said Obi should first release his manifesto before the APC could consider any debate with him.

He also asked the former Governor of Anambra State to list his “tangible achievements” during his two-term tenures as governor of the state, adding that his achievements would be compared with that of Tinubu in Lagos.

Keyamo also asked Obi to provide a list of his political mentees from his days as governor and those who were still with him.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment further asked Obi to name any political party he had either formed or partnered with others to form.

Another condition the Senior Advocate of Nigeria demanded of Obi is to state his contribution to the return to democracy from military rule and sustenance of democracy.

He said, “They have no manifesto, so what are we debating? What documents are we comparing? He said Nigerians should depend on what is inside his brain, not on any document.

“So, Asiwaju will then be debating with what? Is this campaign a joke to them? Do they think this is a Debating and Dramatic Society in school?

“Before Obi can stand shoulder to shoulder with Asiwaju to debate, he should first release a manifesto for scrutiny; then he should list his tangible achievements as Governor of Anambra State compared to the tangible achievements of Asiwaju as Governor of Lagos State.

“Then he should list those he has mentored in politics from the days of his being Governor who is still with him now; then he should tell us any political party he has either formed or partnered to form and which he still belongs to today.

“Then he should list his democratic credentials, that is what he did to contribute to the return to democracy from Military rule and what he has since done, better than Asiwaju, to sustain our democracy.