Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Ima Elijah

A loud resistance erupted from Senators, leading the Senate President to intervene for El-Rufai.

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]
Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

Nasir El-Rufai, who served as the Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2023, was one of the nominees on President Bola Tinubu's 28-man ministerial list.

During the screening, Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara West Senatorial District posed a question to El-Rufai about his plans to improve Nigeria's electricity generation and distribution, should he be appointed as the power minister.

However, before El-Rufai could respond, Senator Ibrahim Khalid from Kaduna North Senatorial District urged his fellow lawmakers to let El-Rufai take a bow without further questioning, citing the precedence of former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) who were also allowed to do the same during their ministerial screenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, Senator Karimi Sunday from Kogi West Senatorial District took the floor and brought forth a "very strong petition" against El-Rufai, focusing on issues of insecurity, unity, and national cohesion. Despite praising El-Rufai's previous performance as Kaduna Governor and FCT Minister, Senator Sunday emphasized the need to address the petition in the screening process.

While some lawmakers supported the plea to allow El-Rufai to take a bow and leave, Senator Muhammad Sani from Niger East Senatorial District urged his colleagues to proceed in a similar fashion to that of other ex-governors.

Responding to Senator Yari's question, El-Rufai suggested that amendments to the Electricity Act 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 might be necessary to bring about the desired changes in the power sector.

The situation took a different turn when El-Rufai attempted to address the petition against him. A loud resistance erupted from fellow Senators, leading the Senate President to intervene. Senate President Godswill Akpabio clarified that the Senate was not the appropriate place to handle petitions. Instead, he emphasised that such matters should be formally referred to the Presidency or security agencies for appropriate action.

El-Rufai was then urged by the Senate President to take a bow and leave, without addressing the petition any further. Subsequently, he left the red chambers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that Kaduna State, one of the seven states in North West Nigeria, has been severely affected by killings and kidnappings over the past few years. According to official data from El-Rufai's tenure as governor, in 2021 alone, bandits, terrorists, and armed men killed 1,192 residents and kidnapped over 3,000 innocent individuals in the state. The following year, in 2022, the state government confirmed a grim tally of 1,052 deaths, 4,227 abductions, and 648 injuries.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

Helicopter crashes, goes up in flames in Lagos

Helicopter crashes, goes up in flames in Lagos

Court allows Emefiele serve DSS DG through substituted means

Court allows Emefiele serve DSS DG through substituted means

Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata joins Labour Party

Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata joins Labour Party

Senate commences ministerial screening of El-Rufai, Fagbemi, 11 others

Senate commences ministerial screening of El-Rufai, Fagbemi, 11 others

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

How I plan to replicate Lagos success as a minister  —  Wale Edun

How I plan to replicate Lagos success as a minister  —  Wale Edun

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Peter-Obi-with-pro-Biafra-agitator-Simon-Ekpa (Credit: The Eagle Online)

Peter Obi raises alarm over fake picture of him with IPOB's Simon Ekpa

Governor Nasir El Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani have been at loggerheads which led to the exit of the latter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) [independent]

Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai

Lagos Labour Party factionlises as new exco emerges. [NAN]

Crisis in Lagos Labour Party as new exco emerges