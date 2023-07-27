Adeleke warns aides, board chairmen against rivalry, incompetence

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has warned his newly inaugurated special advisers against engaging in any form of rivalry, incompetence and fraudulent conducts.

Adeleke gave the warning during the inauguration of 47 Special Advisers, board Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen.

”You have to avoid infighting and work harmoniously with commissioners. Also remember that this government does not tolerate inompetence and corruption.

”You have to be above board. Dedicate your time to the service of the people. You must observe the rule of law and due process,” he said.

Adeleke further said that any appointee found fomenting trouble would be sacked, saying,” I expect cordial working relationship”.

The governor said that the scorecard of every appointee would be periodically reviewed to ensure optimal performance. He said the business of governance does not require unnecessary distractions but total commitment to service delivery.

”We have many serious issues to handle. It will be useless to spend time on avoidable distractions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the inaugurated serving aides, 10 are in cabinet ranks while the remaining 37 are non-cabinet members. Adeleke had on July 19, inaugurated 25 commissioners.

