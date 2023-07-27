ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adeleke warns aides, board chairmen against rivalry, incompetence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the scorecard of every appointee would be periodically reviewed to ensure optimal performance.

Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)
Gov Adeleke (PeoplesGazette)

Recommended articles

Adeleke gave the warning during the inauguration of 47 Special Advisers, board Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen.

”You have to avoid infighting and work harmoniously with commissioners. Also remember that this government does not tolerate inompetence and corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

”You have to be above board. Dedicate your time to the service of the people. You must observe the rule of law and due process,” he said.

Adeleke further said that any appointee found fomenting trouble would be sacked, saying,” I expect cordial working relationship”.

The governor said that the scorecard of every appointee would be periodically reviewed to ensure optimal performance. He said the business of governance does not require unnecessary distractions but total commitment to service delivery.

”We have many serious issues to handle. It will be useless to spend time on avoidable distractions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the inaugurated serving aides, 10 are in cabinet ranks while the remaining 37 are non-cabinet members. Adeleke had on July 19, inaugurated 25 commissioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration is coming about eight months after his swearing-in as governor on Nov. 27, 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

Enugu killings: Impose visa ban on Gov Mbah, Simon Ekpa writes UN, US

Enugu killings: Impose visa ban on Gov Mbah, Simon Ekpa writes UN, US

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

'President Bazoum’s govt has been ousted from power' - Soldiers

'President Bazoum’s govt has been ousted from power' - Soldiers

Federal Fire Service offsets salary arrears of 2000 personnel

Federal Fire Service offsets salary arrears of 2000 personnel

'Nigeria can only be delivered by leader with good intention' – Kumuyi

'Nigeria can only be delivered by leader with good intention' – Kumuyi

Adeleke warns aides, board chairmen against rivalry, incompetence

Adeleke warns aides, board chairmen against rivalry, incompetence

Military officially declares coup in the Republic of the Niger

Military officially declares coup in the Republic of the Niger

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie and Ndidi Elumelu, PDP candidate. [Politics Nigeria]

Tribunal nullifies LP candidate's election, declares PDP’s Elumelu winner

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]

Court admits evidence on alleged discrepancies in Deputy Speaker’s credentials

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Senate expects to receive Tinubu's long-awaited ministerial list on Thursday