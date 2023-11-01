ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

5 crisis moments Nyesom Wike should have left PDP

Ima Elijah

5 internal wars that should have made Nyesom Wike leave PDP

Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike

Recommended articles

Despite these internal wars that shook the foundations of the party, Wike remained steadfast, refusing to abandon the PDP ship.

This article delves into five significant internal conflicts that could have potentially driven Wike away from the party he once called home.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former PDP Chairman, Adamu Mu'azu
Former PDP Chairman, Adamu Mu'azu ece-auto-gen

In 2015, Wike accused the then-PDP National Chairman, Adamu Mu'azu, of working against his election as governor of Rivers State. Wike alleged that Mu'azu had instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the election in favor of his opponent, Dakuku Peterside.

Nyesom Wike, Rotimi Amaechi [The News Nigeria]
Nyesom Wike, Rotimi Amaechi [The News Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

In 2016, Wike had a public spat with the then-Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, over the ownership of the Port Harcourt International Airport. Amaechi, who is a former governor of Rivers State, had claimed that the airport belonged to the federal government. However, Wike insisted that the airport belonged to the state government. The dispute led to Amaechi being barred from entering the airport on several occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ali-Modu-Sheriff (PremiumTimes)
Ali-Modu-Sheriff (PremiumTimes) Pulse Nigeria

In 2017, Wike accused the then-PDP National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, of being a mole for the APC. Wike alleged that Sheriff was working to destabilise the PDP and ensure the victory of the APC in the 2019 general elections. The accusation led to a protracted leadership crisis in the PDP, which was eventually resolved with the removal of Sheriff as national chairman.

Atiku and Wike meet in London. [Twitter:Channels]
Atiku and Wike meet in London. [Twitter:Channels] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Wike accused the then-PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of not doing enough to support his re-election bid as governor of Rivers State. Wike alleged that Atiku had abandoned him to his fate during the election campaign. The accusation led to a rift between Wike and Atiku, which has persisted to this day. in the 2023 presidential election, Wike openly declared that he will not support Atiku's presidential bid.

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

In 2022, Wike accused the then-PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of being biased against him and his allies. Wike alleged that Ayu was working to favor the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. The accusation led to calls for Ayu's resignation, but he has refused to step down.

These are just a few examples of the times that Nyesom Wike has had public rifts with his PDP political allies. Wike is known for his outspokenness and his willingness to challenge the status quo. His public rifts with his political allies have often been attributed to his desire for power and control. However, his supporters argue that he is simply a party-loyal man who is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Jigawa plans to adopt drip irrigation, increase crop yield by 60%

Jigawa plans to adopt drip irrigation, increase crop yield by 60%

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero arrested amidst Owerri protest

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Cross River pensioners express dissatisfaction over 2 cups of rice palliative

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Canada pledges $18m for poverty, humanitarian response in Nigeria

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIMET's forecast runs through the country [PT]

Nigerians will experience dust haze, cloudiness for the next 3 days

Kate Henshaw faces backlsah for hosting Hope Uzodinma's fund raiser event

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the 2023 presidential election [PDP]

Atiku wants 7 things to change about how Nigerians elect presidents

Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu [ChannelsTV]

BREAKING: It cannot be granted - Supreme Court strikes out Atiku's forgery case against Tinubu