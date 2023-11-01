5 crisis moments Nyesom Wike should have left PDP

Despite these internal wars that shook the foundations of the party, Wike remained steadfast, refusing to abandon the PDP ship.

This article delves into five significant internal conflicts that could have potentially driven Wike away from the party he once called home.

Wike vs Adamu Mu'azu

In 2015, Wike accused the then-PDP National Chairman, Adamu Mu'azu, of working against his election as governor of Rivers State. Wike alleged that Mu'azu had instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the election in favor of his opponent, Dakuku Peterside.

Wike vs Rotimi Amaechi

In 2016, Wike had a public spat with the then-Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, over the ownership of the Port Harcourt International Airport. Amaechi, who is a former governor of Rivers State, had claimed that the airport belonged to the federal government. However, Wike insisted that the airport belonged to the state government. The dispute led to Amaechi being barred from entering the airport on several occasions.

Wike vs Ali Modu Sheriff

In 2017, Wike accused the then-PDP National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, of being a mole for the APC. Wike alleged that Sheriff was working to destabilise the PDP and ensure the victory of the APC in the 2019 general elections. The accusation led to a protracted leadership crisis in the PDP, which was eventually resolved with the removal of Sheriff as national chairman.

Wike vs Atiku Abubakar

In 2019, Wike accused the then-PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of not doing enough to support his re-election bid as governor of Rivers State. Wike alleged that Atiku had abandoned him to his fate during the election campaign. The accusation led to a rift between Wike and Atiku, which has persisted to this day. in the 2023 presidential election, Wike openly declared that he will not support Atiku's presidential bid.

Wike vs Iyorchia Ayu

In 2022, Wike accused the then-PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, of being biased against him and his allies. Wike alleged that Ayu was working to favor the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. The accusation led to calls for Ayu's resignation, but he has refused to step down.